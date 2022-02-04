IPL Auction 2022: These 4 India Under-19 Cricketers Are Set to Start Bidding War

The India team under Yash Dhull has reached the final and will face England for the title, and if won, this will be their fifth U19 World Cup.

India already are the most successful side in the Under-19 World Cup with four crowns.

Here MyKhel takes a look at four India under-19 players who make get a good price at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

1 Yash Dhull (Base Price: Rs 20 lakh)

The India captain has made 212 from three matches with a hundred and one fifty in the Under-19 World Cup at an average 106. There will be several teams who will be eager to pick this confident 19-year-old from the auction room. In the 2021-22 Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Dhull has also made 302 runs in just 5 games for his home side Delhi. So, Dhull is here to stay and is no flash in the pan. The teams who are looking for a long-term option will eye Dhull, as after all we have seen the story of Virat Kohli unfolding in front of us. Dhull has modelled his game after Kohli too.

2 Raj Angad Bawa (Base Price: Rs 20 lakh)

As of now, the 19-year from Himachal Pradesh, Bawa is second in India’s run-getter’s chart, making 217 runs from 5 matches at an average of 72 and his strike-rate of 110 is the best among the front-line batsmen of India. Additionally, Bawa is a fine medium pacer too, and has plucked 4 wickets from 5 matches and has supported the main bowlers quite ably. We all know that all-rounders are precious commodities in the IPL, and in general in cricket, and Bawa will be in good demand in the IPL 2022 auction.

3 Vicky Ostwal (Base Price: Rs 20 lakh)

The 19-year old Maharashtra cricketer has proved his worth in the Under-19 World Cup, plucking 12 wickets from 5 matches with his accurate left-arm spin. In the first match of the World Cup against South Africa, Ostwal claimed five wickets and he has not looked back since and led India’s bowling with effortless ease. He is also one of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament at the West Indies. The IPL teams might just taken a good notice of his efforts.

4 Rajvardhan Hangrekar (Base Price: Rs 30 lakh)

Hangrekar is not having any sensational Under-19 World Cup in the WestI Indies. The Maharashtra 19-year-old all-rounder has so far made just 52 runs from 5 matches with a highest of 39 and took 5 wickets. But Hangrekar has made those runs at a strike rate of 185 and often clocked more than 140 kmph with the ball. It is a heady combination — a genuine quick bowler who can give the ball a massive wallop. The IPL teams are sure to discuss his name.