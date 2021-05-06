IPL-based New Zealand Test players to fly to UK on May 11

New Zealand are scheduled to play hosts England in a two-match Test series, beginning on June 2, before facing India in the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) final at Southampton from June 18.

"We've worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we're very appreciative of their support during what's, clearly, a very challenging time," said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White.

Skipper Williamson, pacer Kyle Jamieson and spinner Mitchell Santner, as well as physio Tommy Simsek, will remain in a mini-bubble in New Delhi before departing for the UK, ahead of preparations for the Test series against England, and the WTC final against India.

There were 17 New Zealanders involved in the IPL, including 10 players.

"We're also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad currently in India." NZC chief added.

May 11 is the earliest date it could obtain for the team's arrival in the UK. However, pace spearhead Trent Boult will return home briefly to see his family before joining the Test squad in early June, for the second match against England and the WTC final.

The New Zealand-based Test squad members will depart for England on May 16 and 17.

"Along with the balance of the New Zealand-bound IPL players, support staff and commentators, Boult is scheduled to depart New Delhi tomorrow on one of two charter flights, arriving in Auckland on Saturday before undergoing managed isolation.

"Boult will leave Managed Isolation and Quarantine on May 22 and will spend a week at home with his family, training at Mt Maunganui before departing for the UK in early June," White added.

White said IPL players, support staff and commentators returning to New Zealand would adhere to all regulatory protocols, including pre-departure COVID-19 tests.

(With PTI inputs)