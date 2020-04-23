IPL: MS Dhoni is always 'very calculative', claims Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey

MS Dhoni, the World Cup-winning former India captain, is always lauded for his calm and composed demeanour even in the adverse of situations.

Speaking on an Instagram Live video on CSK's official handle, Hussey said, "MS is always very calculative. I would want to finish the match as early as possible but MS would say no because there is this bowler who is coming up to bowl or someone else that we need to see out."

Hussey who has also been a part of CSK team in the past further added, "Don't think I've met anyone like MS in that respect. Yes, he has got a calculating brain but he has also got that unbelievable power. He knows when he wants to hit a six he can, which is something I didn't have."

While talking about the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman's future in international cricket Hussey, who has also worked with the Australian national cricket team in the past, said: "Of course he is still fit to play international cricket. But Dhoni is the best person to answer what is in his mind."

Dhoni, recently, pipped Rohit Sharma to the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) captain title in the Indian Premier League during the 13th anniversary of the league. Dhoni has three IPL titles as CSK captain, while Rohit Sharma has four as captain with Mumbai Indians.

However, Dhoni has a Champions League title too with the Super Kings. The Star Sports jury consisting Ashish Nehra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Daren Ganga, Scott Styris, Mike Hesson, Dean Jones, Russell Arnold, Simon Doull and Graeme Smith picked Dhoni as the GOAT as the Jharkhand man has a winning percentage of 60.11.

Dhoni had also led the Chennai outfit to 8 IPL finals in 10 editions as the team missed two seasons due to suspension from the league affected by the BCCI after the spot-fixing scandal during the IPL 2013. The CSK missed IPL 2016 and IPL 2017 and won the tournament in 2018 on their return.