IPL Closing Ceremony 2022: Ranveer, AR Rahman to perform; Date, Time, Telecast, Venue -- All you need to know

While the finer points of the IPL closing ceremony 2022 is being worked upon, it has been emerged that Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh will perform in the closing ceremony function.

Ranveer Singh has recently played the role of Kapil Dev in the Bollywood hit movie ’83’, which depicted India’s 1983 World Cup triumph under Kapil, beating West Indies in the final at Lord’s.

As per a report in the Hindu, the BCCI has been decided to pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of India’ Independence during the closing ceremony. The Central Government has been organising several programmes under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

Along with it, the BCCI will also organise a programme that will showcase the rich history and triumph of Indian cricket over the last seven decades.

While Ahmedabad will host the Qualifier 2 and the IPL 2022 final, Kolkata will stage the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 24 and 25. The BCCI will also organise a function at Kolkata ahead of the knockouts and the details have been worked upon.

However, the Board has dropped hints that it may invite some past Indian captains for the final as guests. It may be recalled that the BCCI had invited tenders from event management firms to organise a gala closing ceremony on May 29.

The BCCI wants to make this a special occasion because the IPL is being staged in India after a gap of two years. The IPL 2020 was staged entirely in the UAE while the IPL 2021 started in India but had to suspend after sprout in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Later, the tournament was shifted to the UAE late last year and was completed as the second leg of the IPL 2021. So, this time the BCCI wants to stage the IPL 2022 with all its bells and whistles.

The IPL closing ceremony should start from around 6 PM IST on May 29 but a final call will be taken at a later date. The Live telecast will be on Star Sports Networks while the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.