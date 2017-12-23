IPL: Dhoni, Kohli on top of retention list; Ashwin, Gayle may lose out

Bengaluru, December 23: With the player auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League season fast approaching, the franchises are busy planning whom to be retained and let go. The high profile list contains names like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir.

Chennai Super Kings is all set to retain Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja despite their contrasting fortunes on the field.

Chennai outfit last appeared in the IPL in 2015 before getting banned along with Rajasthan Royals for the alleged involvement of their officials in betting/fixing.

Dhoni is no longer Indian skipper and has retired from Test cricket. But the CSK inner house feels that Dhoni carries immense brand value and his presence will boost the team upon its return to the IPL circuit.

"Dhoni is, perhaps, the most adored cricketer in Chennai. The CSK fans do not want to see a team without Dhoni in it. What we are looking for is a long term association with Dhoni, even beyond his playing days. So, it's ideal to retain him. Of course, he still capable of contributing as a captain and player. He is one of the fittest players around," said an official close the CSK strategy.

Raina might have experienced a poor domestic season and at present does not figure in the scheme of Indian team management. But he may get the retention because he's still perceived as an asset as a limited over player - a quick scoring batsman, handy spinner and a livewire on the field.

Jadeja too has been pushed to the sidelines of limited over teams of India along with R Ashwin with the emergence of wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. But Jadeja still find the nod ahead of Ashwin as far as the CSK plans are concerned because his all-round ability and capabilities as a fielder.

It remained to be seen that whether CSK will use Right to Match card to acquire Ashwin in the auction but in all probability the most successful cricketer from Tamil Nadu will have to look for a different team.

If Chennai retain Dhoni, Jadeja and Raina, they might use the remaining two Right to Match cards to grab Dwayne Bravo, who recently captured his 400th T20 wicket, and Brendon McCullum.

Gautam Gambhir, who played a pivotal role in Kolkata Knight Riders' title wins as a captain and batsman, too might not figure in the priority list as they are more keen to retain Sunil Narine, who could be employed as an opener along with being a thrifty offie, and Robin Uthappa, who can keep wickets as well.

Fresh team for Royals?

Rajasthan Royals have been the masters of acquiring talents at a low price in the previous editions and they may adopt a similar approach this time too. They may not opt for any retention and look to build a team from the scratch that can serve them for at least 2-3 seasons.

The RCB way

Amidst the news of Gary Kirsten being appointed as the batting coach of Royal Challengers batting coach, their retention plans may centre around skipper Virat Kohli, Chahal and AB de Villiers. But West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle may not figure in the retention list and it's possible that the franchise may just part ways with the Jamaican.