IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity: Kaif

Garg smashed a maiden IPL half-century with the 19-year-old top scoring with an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls in SRH's thriling seven-run win against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday (October 2).

Garg and 20-year-old Abhishek Sharma (31 from 24) put on 77 for the fifth wicket in seven overs to get David Warner's side up to 164 for five, Deepak Chahar taking 2-31.

Chennai fell seven short of the target with 18-year old Samad bowling the final over when they needed 28 runs.

Seeing the way the youngsters rallied around, Kaif, who guided India to its first-ever Under-19 World Cup triumph in 2000, said it was a good omen and opined that IPL is a platform where talent meets opportunity.

"An 18-year-old from J&K, a 19-year-old from UP and a 20-year-old from Punjab script a win against the most experienced side in IPL. Truly a tournament where talent meets opportunity. #CSKvSRH," Kaif tweeted.

Kaif is not the only one who is impressed with the trio. After the win, SRH skipper Warner waxed eloquent about them.

"It's my message to the youngsters, to go out their and score some runs. These guys assessed the conditions and played well, so really really proud of them," Warner said in the post match press conference.

The Australian opener justified his decision to give the last over to Samad.

"I backed him (Samad). I had no option. We tried to kill the game in the 19th over with Khaleel there with five balls to bowl. Could have given it to Abhishek, but Samad with his height and the way he bowled tonight, he had to bowl the last one," added Warner.

SRH next take on Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Sunday (October 4).