IPL is the best cricketing spectacle: Vaughan

IPL 2020 has seen many twists and turns with most of the matches going down the wire and some being decided in Super Overs.

Sunday (October 16) saw another history being created with the match between Kings XI Punjab and champions Mumbai Indians being decided in Double Super Over.

Two Supers Overs? Cricket is the biggest winner!

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is more of a television pundit these days was spot when he said that IPL is the IPL is the best cricketing spectacle these days.

"Don't know how but I don't know any other T20 tournament that has half the drama of the #IPL2020 !!!!," Vaughan tweeted after KXIP's thrilling win over MI in the second Super Over.

During his playing days Vaughan was known more for his ability to grind it down in the longer version of the game. No wonder he still regards Test cricket as the pinnacle.

"Without doubt, it (IPL) is the best cricketing spectacle consistently year after year ... Apart from Test Cricket," the 45-year-old added.

Many England players are featuring in IPL 2020 with their World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan currently leading the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

Rajasthan Royals have the dashing Jos Buttler in their team as the wicketkeeper-batsman played a key role in their seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Match 37 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday (October 19).

Scintillating Buttler guides Rajasthan to seven-wicket win over Chennai

The Royals also have pace ace Joffra Archer in their ranks while Sam Curran opens the bowling as well as batting for CSK.

Former India international Mohammad Kaif had also spoken on somewhat similar lines like that of Vaughan saying that IPL is a platform where talent meets opportunity.

IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity: Kaif

The tournament which started on September 19 will see a total of 60 matches being played in 53 days.

The final will be held on November 10.