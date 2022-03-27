IPL Purple Cap and Orange Cap Winners List from 2014 to 2021

Bengaluru, March 27: IPL recognises top wicket-taker and run-scorer every season, rewarding them at the end of the season during the presentation ceremony after the final.
The Purple Cap is presented to the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League and has been awarded since the inaugural season in 2008. The Orange Cap is presented to the top run-scorer of the season and has also been awarded since 2008.
Over the course of the season, the cap changes from one player to another with the final leader winning a cash reward along with an award designed in the shape of a cap in purple and orange colour respectively.
So far, there has been 12 different purple cap winners with Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo winning the award twice.
Five times Indian bowlers have clinched the award, while bowlers from Chennai Super Kings have won the award the most, winning the purple cap 4 times in the past 14 seasons.
Among the 14, 12 winners were pacers and two were spinners, showing the dominance of quicker bowlers in the shortest format.
As for the Orange Cap, there have been 10 different winners in the last 14 seasons with David Warner and Chris Gayle winning the award multiple times. Gayle has won the Orange Cap twice, while Warner has won it three times.
Of the 14 winners, Indian players have won the orange cap five time, while the overseas stars have won it 9 times. Sunrisers Hyderabad players have won the award 4 times, while CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore stars have won it 3 times.
Now let's take a look at the past purple cap and orange cap winners:
IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2021
|SEASON
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|WICKETS
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|22
|2009
|RP Singh
|Deccan Chargers
|16
|23
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|Deccan Chargers
|16
|21
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|Mumbai Indians
|16
|28
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|Delhi Daredevils
|16
|25
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|18
|32
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|Chennai Super Kings
|16
|23
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|16
|26
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|17
|23
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|26
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|Kings XI Punjab
|14
|24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|Chennai Super Kings
|17
|26
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|Delhi Capitals
|17
|30
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|15
|32
IPL Orange Cap Winners From 2008 to 2021
|SEASON
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|RUNS
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|Kings XI Punjab
|11
|616
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|572
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Mumbai Indians
|15
|618
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|608
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|15
|733
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|Chennai Super Kings
|16
|733
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|16
|660
|2015
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|562
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|16
|973
|2017
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|641
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|17
|735
|2019
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|692
|2020
|KL Rahul
|Kings XI Punjab
|14
|670
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Chennai Super Kings
|16
|635
