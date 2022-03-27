IPL Purple Cap and Orange Cap Winners List from 2014 to 2021

The Purple Cap is presented to the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League and has been awarded since the inaugural season in 2008. The Orange Cap is presented to the top run-scorer of the season and has also been awarded since 2008.

Over the course of the season, the cap changes from one player to another with the final leader winning a cash reward along with an award designed in the shape of a cap in purple and orange colour respectively.

Captain With Highest Winning Percentage in IPL History: Dhoni and Rohit dominate the list

So far, there has been 12 different purple cap winners with Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo winning the award twice.

Five times Indian bowlers have clinched the award, while bowlers from Chennai Super Kings have won the award the most, winning the purple cap 4 times in the past 14 seasons.

Among the 14, 12 winners were pacers and two were spinners, showing the dominance of quicker bowlers in the shortest format.

As for the Orange Cap, there have been 10 different winners in the last 14 seasons with David Warner and Chris Gayle winning the award multiple times. Gayle has won the Orange Cap twice, while Warner has won it three times.

Of the 14 winners, Indian players have won the orange cap five time, while the overseas stars have won it 9 times. Sunrisers Hyderabad players have won the award 4 times, while CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore stars have won it 3 times.

Now let's take a look at the past purple cap and orange cap winners:

IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2021

SEASON PLAYER TEAM MATCHES WICKETS 2008 Sohail Tanvir Rajasthan Royals 11 22 2009 RP Singh Deccan Chargers 16 23 2010 Pragyan Ojha Deccan Chargers 16 21 2011 Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians 16 28 2012 Morne Morkel Delhi Daredevils 16 25 2013 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 18 32 2014 Mohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings 16 23 2015 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 16 26 2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 23 2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 26 2018 Andrew Tye Kings XI Punjab 14 24 2019 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings 17 26 2020 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 17 30 2021 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 32

IPL Orange Cap Winners From 2008 to 2021

SEASON PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS 2008 Shaun Marsh Kings XI Punjab 11 616 2009 Matthew Hayden Chennai Super Kings 12 572 2010 Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians 15 618 2011 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 608 2012 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 733 2013 Michael Hussey Chennai Super Kings 16 733 2014 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 16 660 2015 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 562 2016 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 16 973 2017 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 641 2018 Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 735 2019 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 692 2020 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab 14 670 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 16 635