Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL Purple Cap and Orange Cap Winners List from 2014 to 2021

By
Dwayne Bravo and Virat Kohli - previous winners of Purple and Orange cap in IPL
Dwayne Bravo and Virat Kohli - previous winners of Purple and Orange cap in IPL

Bengaluru, March 27: IPL recognises top wicket-taker and run-scorer every season, rewarding them at the end of the season during the presentation ceremony after the final.

The Purple Cap is presented to the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League and has been awarded since the inaugural season in 2008. The Orange Cap is presented to the top run-scorer of the season and has also been awarded since 2008.

Over the course of the season, the cap changes from one player to another with the final leader winning a cash reward along with an award designed in the shape of a cap in purple and orange colour respectively.

Captain With Highest Winning Percentage in IPL History: Dhoni and Rohit dominate the listCaptain With Highest Winning Percentage in IPL History: Dhoni and Rohit dominate the list

So far, there has been 12 different purple cap winners with Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo winning the award twice.

Five times Indian bowlers have clinched the award, while bowlers from Chennai Super Kings have won the award the most, winning the purple cap 4 times in the past 14 seasons.

Among the 14, 12 winners were pacers and two were spinners, showing the dominance of quicker bowlers in the shortest format.

As for the Orange Cap, there have been 10 different winners in the last 14 seasons with David Warner and Chris Gayle winning the award multiple times. Gayle has won the Orange Cap twice, while Warner has won it three times.

Of the 14 winners, Indian players have won the orange cap five time, while the overseas stars have won it 9 times. Sunrisers Hyderabad players have won the award 4 times, while CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore stars have won it 3 times.

Now let's take a look at the past purple cap and orange cap winners:

IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2021

SEASON PLAYER TEAM MATCHES WICKETS
2008 Sohail Tanvir Rajasthan Royals 11 22
2009 RP Singh Deccan Chargers 16 23
2010 Pragyan Ojha Deccan Chargers 16 21
2011 Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians 16 28
2012 Morne Morkel Delhi Daredevils 16 25
2013 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 18 32
2014 Mohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings 16 23
2015 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 16 26
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 23
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 26
2018 Andrew Tye Kings XI Punjab 14 24
2019 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings 17 26
2020 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 17 30
2021 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 32

IPL Orange Cap Winners From 2008 to 2021

SEASON PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS
2008 Shaun Marsh Kings XI Punjab 11 616
2009 Matthew Hayden Chennai Super Kings 12 572
2010 Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians 15 618
2011 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 608
2012 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 733
2013 Michael Hussey Chennai Super Kings 16 733
2014 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 16 660
2015 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 562
2016 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 16 973
2017 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 641
2018 Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 735
2019 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 692
2020 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab 14 670
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 16 635
Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 4 March 28 2022, 07:30 PM
Gujarat
Lucknow
Predict Now
Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 14:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 27, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments