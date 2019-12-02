IPL: Rajasthan Royals' off season camp gets underway

IPL Auction 2020 Date, Time & Venue; Player Auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19

The Indian cricketers, who are part of the Rajasthan Royals' squad for the upcoming season, will undergo training for three days under the watchful eyes of head of Cricket, Zubin Bharucha. He will be supported by batting coach Amol Mazumdar, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and UK Academy director Sid Lahiri.

The Royals physiotherapist John Gloster is also part of the camp. "This camp is an opportunity to review the level of development of our players over the last 7 months. We will be reviewing both their technical and physical progress to set clear plans for the build up to the IPL," said Bharucha.

"Furthermore after the trading window this will be an extremely beneficial few days to integrate our new players into the Royals family and get a closer look at their outstanding skills."

In the next three days, the Indian cricketers will not only train in open nets but also simulate match scenarios with the coaches sharing development plans with each player to help them prepare for the season. The Indian cricketers present at the camp are Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag and Ankit Rajpoot.