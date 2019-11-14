IPL Transfer: Chennai Super Kings release England batsman Sam Billings ahead of IPL 2020: Reports

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the second-most popular franchise in the history of the cash-rich league no longer take the services of the English batsman.

Billings played just one game for CSK in the IPL 2019 and flew back to England to join county side Kent and play Royal London One-day Cup. However, during IPL 2018, Billings played 10 games for CSK and played a match-winning knock in their only game at Chepauk, that season.

IPL 2020: List of players likely to be released, available purse as trade window to be closed

Chennai Super Kings have an available purse of Rs 3.2 crore ahead of the IPL 2020 Auctions in December. Dubbed 'Dads' Army' Chennai Super Kings might ring in a few changes for IPL 2020 and in order for that they might off-load a few players.

Other players who could be released by CSK are Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Scott Kuggeleijn, David Willey, Murali Vijay, and KM Asif.

IPL 2020 Trade: Rajasthan Royals trade Ajinkya Rahane with Delhi Capitals, claims report

Earlier, reports also claimed that inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals traded Ajinkya Rahane with Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season.

IPL trade window will close on Thursday (November 14) and the eight teams will have to submit the final list of players who are retained and released to the IPL Governing Council.

The IPL auction will be held at Kolkata on December 19 and prior to that, the teams will be attempting to add to their purse at disposal.