IPL vs PSL: Comparison of Prize Money, Revenue, Ranking, Players Salary and Other Differences

Witnessing IPL's surge and the moolah the BCCI was raking in, Cricket Australia launched Big Bash League (BBL) and a couple of years later, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also launched its own domestic T20 tournament. However, IPL is the biggest T20 cricket league in the world in terms of revenue generation, players' salaries and prize money.

Here we take a look at the major differences between IPL and PSL:

Teams:

IPL hosts a total of 10 teams while PSL has just 6 teams since its inception in 2015.

Earnings:

IPL: BCCI earns Rs 54.5 crore per match alone from Star Sports, the official broadcasters.

PSL: During the PSL 2022, Pakistan Cricket Board earned PKR 900 million (Rs 38.46 crore).

Players Salary:

In the IPL 2022, star India cricketer KL Rahul was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping Rs 17 crore. Several other players, both Indian and overseas, are drawing salaries in excess of Rs 10 crore.

In the PSL 2022, there were a number of players in the platinum category who earn a maximum of USD 170,000, which translates to about Rs 1.27 crore. Top players in the PSL such as Babar Azam and Kieron Pollard are in the Platinum category.

Team Purse:

The total team purse in the IPL Auction 2022 was a whopping Rs 900 crore for all 10 teams.

As for the PSL, the tournament still follows a draft system.

Prize Money:

The winner of the IPL 2022 will be Rs 20 crore, while the prize money for the winner of PSL is Rs 3.5 crore.

Runners-up Prize Money:

IPL 2022 runners-up will receive Rs 12.5 crore.

PSL 2022 runners-up received Rs 1.5 crore.

Player of the tournament:

PSL: Rs 14.1 lakh

IPL: Rs 10 lakh

Highest run-scorer:

PSL: Rs 3.75 lakh

IPL: Rs 10 lakh

Highest wicket-taker:

PSL: Rs 3.75 lakh

IPL: Rs 10 lakh