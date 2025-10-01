Cricket Irani Cup 2025: Akash Deep's Comeback, Ishan Kishan's Test Hopes, and Rising Stars to Watch By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 0:28 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

Nagpur, Oct 1: The Irani Cup 2025, which begins on October 1 at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, pits last season's Ranji Trophy winners Vidarbha against the Rest of India (RoI) in one of Indian domestic cricket's most prestigious contests.

This year's edition brings a mix of experienced internationals returning from injury and ambitious youngsters hoping to catch the selectors' eye.

Spin-Friendly Nagpur Awaits

The VCA Stadium surface has historically been slow and low, with draws common. Vidarbha have packed their squad with spin options, and a battle of attrition for first-innings lead is expected. Rest of India's experienced seam attack and Vidarbha's batting depth promise a gripping contest in this traditional season curtain-raiser.

Akash Deep's Crucial Return

Right-arm quick Akash Deep is set to make his comeback after being sidelined post the Oval Test in August. The seamer was one of India's standout performers in England, bagging 13 wickets in three Tests, including a memorable 10-wicket haul at Edgbaston. His gritty half-century in the final Test underlined his value as a lower-order contributor.

Missing the Duleep Trophy due to injury, Akash Deep now spearheads RoI's pace attack. With India set for a busy home season, a strong Irani Cup showing could propel him back into the Test XI, especially with the need to manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload.

Ishan Kishan's Red-Ball Opportunity

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who last played a Test in July 2023, has a point to prove. Though dropped from the central contracts in 2024, his reinstatement this year suggests the selectors still value him. With N Jagadeesan edging ahead as the Test backup to Dhruv Jurel, Kishan's form in Nagpur could revive his red-ball credentials. His county stint earlier this year with Nottinghamshire (scores of 77 and 87) demonstrated his long-format ability.

Abhimanyu Easwaran Under Pressure

Perennial India A contender Abhimanyu Easwaran continues his fight for a Test debut. Despite half-centuries against England Lions and Australia A earlier this year, inconsistency has hurt his cause. At 30, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul cemented as openers, this Irani Cup might be Easwaran's last chance to prove he belongs in the national conversation.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Comeback Knock

After missing cricket due to an elbow injury and personal reasons, Ruturaj Gaikwad roared back with a 184-run innings for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy. Though his 2024-25 first-class season was modest, his form this September suggests he is ready to anchor RoI's batting.

Vidarbha's Young Guns: Rathod and Malewar

For hosts Vidarbha, all eyes will be on Yash Rathod and Danish Malewar. Rathod, averaging nearly 59 since 2023, enters with 374 runs at 124.67 in the Duleep Trophy, including a career-best 194. Malewar, just 21, recently smashed his maiden double-ton and has an average of 56.75 in first-class cricket. Both batters will carry the responsibility of maintaining Vidarbha's batting depth, especially after Karun Nair's return to Karnataka.