Ireland's 38 eclipses India's 42 at Lord's

By
Ireland were bowled out for 38 runs as England scored a big win at Lords
Ireland were bowled out for 38 runs as England scored a big win at Lord's

Kolkata, July 27: England came back well after an early shock in their one-off Test match against Ireland at Lord's. The home side were all out for a paltry 85 after Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat.

The entire cricketing fraternity was waiting with bated breath for some miracle to happen but it didn't happen. Ireland were set a target of 182 to win but they surrendered before some potent bowling and were folded for just 38. It was the lowest team total at Lord's and seventh overall.

Interestingly, eight of the top 10 lowest team totals in Tests have been registered against England since 1896 when South Africa were scuttled out for 30 in Port Elizabeth.

The lowest team total in Tests was made by New Zealand who were bowled out for only 26 at Auckland in 1955 when right-arm medium-pacer Bob Appleyard took four wickets for seven runs in six overs to give England a win by an innings and 20 runs even after scoring only 246.

Ajit Wadekar's side slumped to 42 all out

However, Ireland's 38 all out eclipsed a 45-year-old shame of Indian cricket. In June 1974, Ajit Wadekar's side was bowled out for 42 in their second innings of the second Test of the series. England had won the toss and elected to bat to score a mammoth 629 in their first innings.

India were all out for 302 in their first innings despite a good start given by Sunil Gavaskar and Farokh Engineer. India were asked to follow on as they conceded a lead of 327 runs but had a disastrous outing in the second innings but getting all out for only 42 with Eknath Solkar scoring the highest - 18. England won that game by an innings and 285 runs.

Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
