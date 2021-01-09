Teaser of Irfan Pathan's debut film 'Cobra' released; Chiyan Vikram plays lead role in Tamil movie - Watch

The movie is being directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who has directed films like Demonte Colony, Imaikkaa Nodigal in the past. The movie looks an action-thriller in which Pathan could be seen essaying a character of a special cop who is on a mission to catch a mysterious cyber expert.

Oscar Award-winner AR Rahman has given the music to the film which is packed with lot's special effects and action-packed fight sequences at multiple foreign locations.

In 2019, Pathan posted a video with a caption which read: "New venture, new challenge looking forward to it".

Pathan retired from all forms of cricket in January last year and has been working as a commentator and cricket expert for Star Sports. Pathan played his last international match in 2012 when he last wore the India jersey during a Twenty20 International match against Sri Lanka on October 2, 2012.

Pathan, who was the second Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh to claim a Test hat-trick, last featured in the Test match way back in 2008 when he played against South Africa in Ahmadabad. The Baroda all-rounder made his last ODI appearance in August 2012 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

Pathan played 29 Tests and picked up 100 wickets. He also showed great promise with the bat and scored 1,105 runs in Test cricket. Pathan had scored six half-centuries and even has a century in the longest format of the game. In 120 ODIs for India, he scalped 173 wickets and also scored 1,544 runs, with the help of five fifties. In 24 T20Is that he played the left-arm seamer picked up 28 wickets.