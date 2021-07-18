Ishan Kishan makes ODI debut on 23rd birthday against Sri Lanka; India cricketer dating model Aditi Hundia?

Ishan Kishan makes ODI debut

Kishan, therefore, became only the second Indian cricketer to make his ODI debut. The first Indian cricketer was Gursharan Singh, who made his ODI debut at the age of 27 against Australia in Hamilton in 1990. Interestingly, it was Singh's only ODI match.

Kishan has made quite a reputation for himself at the domestic level and slammed a sensational fifty on his T20I debut against a quality England side.

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend

Apart from his flamboyant batting, the Jharkhand cricketer also remains in news for his off-field life. The left-handed batsman is rumoured to be dating model and former Miss India finalist Aditi Hundia. She was even spotted sitting in stands reserved for the WAGs and family members of Mumbai Indians cricketers.

Who is Aditi Hundia

Aditi Hundia began her showbiz career with Miss India 2017 pageant where she was crowned as FBB Colors Femina Miss India Rajasthan. She was also the Miss Diva Supranational 2018 FBB Colors.

Aditi linked with Ishan for quite some time

Hundia - who participated in several beauty pageants - is known for her beauty and good looks. Aditi who is a model is pretty active on Instagram and she has in the past shared several images of the Indian cricketer to fan the rumours of her dating him.

Images of Kishan and Hundia posing for a selfie, just like any couple, have been doing the rounds on social media. Such images further fan the speculation about the duo dating each other.

When Aditi addressed Ishan as 'baby'

During Kishan's quickfire knock in the IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hundia posted an image of the cricketer's image on her Instagram story and addressed him as 'baby', showing her love for the pint-size dynamite.

Ishan played a whirlwind knock of 60 off 24 deliveries and played a vital role against long-time rivals RCB. His partnership of 119 runs with the senior batsman Kieron Pollard helped MI force the match to end in a tie. The result of the match was decided in the super over which the RCB won, but Kishan was appreciated for his explosive knock.