Ishant Sharma released from Indian side

Bengaluru, November 16: Fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been released from the Indian Test team currently playing the first match of the series against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ishant will take part in Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy match to be played at the Airforce Complex ground, Palam, New Delhi, against Maharashtra.

He will rejoin the squad for the Nagpur Test.

Ishant, who has so far played 74 Tests and took 215 wickets, was not named in the playing eleven for the first Test.

Others who could not find a place in the eleven like M Vijay, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav too could be released ahead of the next round of Ranji games.