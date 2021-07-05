It's a different kind of enjoyment playing under Rahul Dravid: Prithvi Shaw on Team India's acting coach

Shaw, who has been included in the India squad after being ignored during the home series against England, is elated to be once again united with Dravid. Shaw, who led the Under-19 India side to World Cup glory in 2018 under the watchful eyes of the then U19 and India A coach Dravid, says he enjoys playing under Dravid and the legendary India batsman's advice is always helpful to the players.

Speaking with the Indian Express, Shaw spoke about what it is like playing under Dravid and how his advice helps the players.

India's new head coach: Ravi Shastri or Rahul Dravid? Kapil Dev gives his verdict

"There is a different kind of mazaa (enjoyment) playing under Rahul sir. He was our India under-19 coach. The way he speaks, the way he shares his coaching experience, is just amazing. Whenever he talks about the game, it shows how much experience he brings to the table. He knows everything about cricket. The way he speaks on conditions and how to use them is just out of this world," the Mumbaikar told the news daily.

When asked about what is he looking forward to in the upcoming limited-overs series between the second-string Indian side and Sri Lanka, Shaw claimed since Dravid will be the coach of the side, one can expect discipline in the dressing room. The Delhi Capitals' opener also said that he's eager to practice under the watchful eyes of Dravid.

Rahul Dravid: Coaching Team India on Sri Lanka tour is another opportunity for me to learn and improve

"As Rahul sir is there, one will expect discipline in the dressing room. I'm looking ahead to the practice sessions with Rahul sir because I love to speak to him for hours. This tour, I just have to grab the opportunity. I was desperate to get back into the Indian team. I have always kept the team above me. Be it India, Ranji Trophy team, club, or my school team. I want to give my best," he added further.