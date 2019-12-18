It’s my mulk, my country; don't need permission to speak: Irfan Pathan on his tweets about CAA protests

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism after he expressed his concerns for students from Jamia following their protests against the Citizenship Amendement Act (CAA).

Following the protests, Pathan wrote in his tweet, "Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest." And following this tweet Pathan faced severe backlash. Defending his tweet, current Jammu & Kashmir coach-cum-mentor, Pathan opened up in an article in the Indian Express.

Speaking to Indian Express, the former cricketer said that he has earnered the right to speak his mind.

"Let me start with a personal story. When I went to Pakistan in 2004 for the Friendship tour, I went to a college in Lahore along with Rahul Dravid, L Balaji, and Parthiv Patel. In a question-and-answer segment attended by 1,500 students, one girl got up and asked, almost in anger: why do I play for India despite being a Muslim? I stood up and said I am not doing any favours (ehsaan) by playing for India. It's my country, and I am lucky, proud and honoured to represent it. It's my mulk, my country, a place where my ancestors all come from. Everyone in that college clapped.

"If I can speak like that in Pakistan, in an open gathering, puffing out my chest, then I don't need anyone's permission in my own country to say what I feel. I have represented my country. Some people should realise that. When I ran in to bowl for India, I didn't think I am a Muslim. I am an Indian first before anything else," Pathan said.

Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country🇮🇳 is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 15, 2019

Pathan went on to add that democracy is a fundamental right. "Whenever there are two sides to an argument, and both strong, I don't tweet about it. Here, the issue was different. Peaceful protest in a democracy is a fundamental right. I wanted the attention to go there so that there is no loss of life there, the situation doesn't worsen. These are kids, our future.

"Aren't the Jamia kids ours? Aren't the IIM kids ours? Aren't the North-East kids ours? Aren't the kids from Kashmir and Gujarat ours? All of them are our kids. I saw some videos, images, visuals from media and from Twitter. I kept checking the facts, over and over again. Then I decided that it's a right way to express my concerns about the students. Whether they are from Jamia or from IIM or any others, they are the future, the ones that will take our country forward," said Pathan.

Pathan further added, "No one should, of course, indulge in violence. There is nothing wrong in supporting students because they are our future. If they are doing something wrong, then there are peaceful ways to bring them back on track. And if they aren't doing anything wrong and protesting peacefully, then there is nothing wrong with it. If I present my opinion on society, is it wrong? Haven't I done anything for my society? I have. I also know that in this era of social media, there would be reactions and I also know that many of them are fake accounts.

Speaking about his tweet the 35-year-old told Indian Express, that he has a right to speak his mind. "I thought that I needed to speak. I started and then, lots of others started to speak out. Sometimes, it needs one to start tweeting, and others follow it. Then the focus goes there. Who will start it is the big question, but I always have loved to bowl with the new ball! Jokes apart, I felt I needed to speak out and so, I did.

"That episode in Pakistan did come to my mind yesterday after I tweeted. I have smashed stumps on the field in Pakistan and did the same off the field in that country, and my intent is being questioned in my own country? When I tweeted against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had uttered words such as 'bloodbath' and 'fight to end', in a speech in United Nations in October, I was a "laadla", a darling. Now I am not? Now when I am talking about the wellbeing of our own country's kids, I am wrong?

"I am often asked whether celebrities should speak their mind on issues in the country. I have always believed that it's up to the individual concerned. And it also depends on the situation," added Pathan.

Pathan went on to state that it was not a hate message. "It's important that as long as I speak my mind - as long as it's not a hate message - people will take it positively. You will never find any hatred in my tweets. Even when I am speaking about Imran Khan, I am talking about peace. I will always advocate peace.

Suraj mein ek alag si garmi nazar aai,Hawa bhi apna rukh badalne lagi. Jinhone mulk ke liye ek tinke ka kaam nahi kiya aaj wo ek mulk ke wafadar se badzubani karne lage #jaihind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 16, 2019

The former India cricketer signed off saying that it is important that one doesn't spread hate. "Don't spread hate. We should retain positivity in our minds. It's not like before, a random text message of hate, now it's everywhere; just open the phone and it will flood in. It's our responsibility, for our own sanity, to stay calm and spread positivity and love.

"I have earned my money with honesty and hard work. If someone says I have tweeted even one word of hate ever, I will leave social media now. As a kid I didn't even have a cycle. Today, people have given me such love and whole country has given me love, and that love will remain. I am confident that people will try to understand the intent behind my tweet and I am sure they will," signed off Pathan.