It was my decision to retire: Nehra

Hyderabad, October 12: Ashish Nehra said he will not play any form cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), as his final game will be against New Zealand in the first T20 of the series at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on November 1.

He would be bringing to an end his 18-year international career and has also called time on playing further domestic cricket.

"I've spoken to the team management and the chairman of selection committee. It can't get bigger than playing your last match at the same venue where I played my first Ranji Trophy game 20 years back," Nehra said in a press meet in Hyderabad on the eve of the final T20 against Australia.

"It's always good to retire when people are asking 'Why' rather than 'Why Not?' I always wanted to retire on a high. Can't get bigger than playing in Delhi and retiring there.

"It is a way forward and there is no bigger tournament coming. The way Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowling, it was me and Jasprit Bumrah bowling. This meant either Bhuvi or Mohammed Shami sat out.

"Now I think it is the right time and they've welcomed my decision," he said.

Nehra said it was his own call to retire from cricket.

"I was always mentally strong. Whenever I was training, I was training to play for India. I am that sort of a person that I train day in, day out just to play for India.

"I know that I am retiring in November, there are five months and I can easily play the IPL or I could have played another year of international cricket also. But that's my decision, once I leave, I will leave. I won't even play the IPL," he said.

Nehra made his India debut in 1999 under Mohammed Azharuddin and throughout his career he played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 26 T20 Internationals.

In his career, Nehra took 44 Test, 157 ODI and 34 T20 wickets.