It will be weird – Wood shocked by Anderson and Broad omissions from West Indies tour

England head to the Caribbean next week for the three-Test series against the Windies, with the opening match to be contested in Antigua from March 8.

Joe Root's side then head to Barbados for the second Test (March 16-20) before concluding the series in Grenada (March 24-28).

The tourists are looking to respond after their recent comprehensive 4-0 defeat by Australia in the Ashes.

Wood was one of the few players to emerge with any credibility from the chastening tour, taking 17 wickets along the way and registering an impressive 6-37 during the final Test.

The second-most experienced seamer in the squad with 25 caps after Chris Woakes (42), he is set to embark on his first tour without Anderson and Broad, who were left out by the selection panel.

Wood admits it will be strange but knows the duo will be on hand to support the squad if required.

"I was shocked [when they were left out]," he said. "I didn't see it coming at all.

"It will be weird those two not being on tour; a first for me. Even when injured, they normally stay in the group.

"But I know they'll be there on text if I need advice. And if they see something, they'd message too.

"They're England fans, I know they've been there a long time, but they still just want England to win, and I'm 100 per cent sure they'll be back."