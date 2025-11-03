ACB and Jonathan Trott to Part Ways After ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Marking the End of a Proud Chapter

Cricket It's Official! BCCI Announces Cash Prize of INR 51 Crore for India's Victorious ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Team By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 19:43 [IST]

In a defining moment for Indian cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially declared a cash reward of INR 51 crore for the Indian women's cricket team, following their historic ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 triumph.

This marks the first time in history that the Indian women's side has lifted the coveted world title - a victory that has sent waves of pride and joy across the nation.

Interestingly, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had already hinted at the announcement shortly after India's emphatic win over South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, confirming that a "record prize money" was on the way for the champions. The formal declaration now cements the Board's intent to honour the players, support staff, and selection committee for their extraordinary efforts and unwavering commitment.

Under the BCCI's vision and support, the women's team has scaled unprecedented heights, fulfilling the dreams of millions. The Board also acknowledged the influential role of Mr. Jay Shah, former BCCI Honorary Secretary and now ICC Chairman, whose initiatives have been instrumental in transforming women's cricket in India.

During his tenure at the BCCI, Mr. Shah spearheaded the development of domestic structures, improved infrastructure, and elite-level competitions that helped elevate the women's game. As ICC Chairman, he continued championing gender equality, leading to a historic increase in prize money for women's tournaments - ensuring parity with men's cricket.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said: "On behalf of the Board, I congratulate the Indian women's cricket team on this historic world-championship victory. The team's resilience, talent and togetherness have lifted our nation's hopes. This triumph vindicates the investment and faith the BCCI placed in building a world-class women's programme."

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia remarked: "This phenomenal achievement is the result of relentless preparation, flawless execution and the unshakable belief of our women cricketers... Congratulations to each and every member of the team. This team has made the entire cricket fraternity proud."

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Treasurer A. Raghuram Bhat, and Joint Secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia echoed similar sentiments, calling the victory a watershed moment for Indian cricket - one that will inspire generations of young girls to dream big and take the sport to even greater heights.