J Arun Kumar appointed as head coach of USA cricket team

It has been reported earlier this month that Arun Kumar, known as JAK, has been zeroed in for the role by the USA authorities and they have made it official this day. This will be Arun Kumar's first international assignment.

But he is a vastly experienced coach in Indian domestic cricket. The most notable achievement of him as coach is guiding Karnataka to a back-to-back domestic treble - Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Irani Cup in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

As a captain of Karnataka, Arun Kumar had also led Karnataka to the Plate Championship in the 2002-03 season, also earning them a promotion to the then Elite League.

Besides that, Arun Kumar had also worked as the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL and was the head coach of Hyderabad. During the last domestic season JAK worked as the coach of Puducherry and was the guiding factor behind the experienced R Vinay Kumar, former Karnataka captain and one of the most successful pace bowlers in domestic cricket, joining the state team.

However, Arun Kumar stepped down from the role at the end of the season citing difference with state association officials, and said yes to the offer from America.

Arun Kumar had travelled to USA last month and met the players, national association officials and other support staff in Huston. Now, Arun Kumar is set to move to USA and base in that country once he obtain his visa and complete other formalities. As of now, all the sporting activities have been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world and showed little signs of flattening.

USA is also one of the worst-affected nations by the COVID-19 and as per a John Hopkins University report 9.8 lakh people have been in the grips of the virus with the death toll reaching 55,906.