Jadeja joins unique list with all-round display, but misses out on another unique record

Jadeja achieved the feat on day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka as he took five wickets in the first innings after an unbeaten knock of 175 earlier on day 2 which helped India post 574/8 declared.

Jadeja joined the likes of Vinoo Mankad, Denis Atkinson, Polly Umrigar, Gary Sobers and Mushtaq Mohammad in the list of players to have achieved the unique feat. He became the sixth player and the feat was achieved after a gap of 29 years.

Here is the list of cricketers with score of 150+ and 5 wicket haul in same Test:

Vinoo Mankad (India) - 184 & 5 for 196 vs England in 1952

Denis Atkinson (West Indies) - 219 & 5 for 56 vs Australia in 1955

Polly Umrigar (India) - 172 not out & 5 for 107 vs West Indies in 1962

Gary Sobers (West Indies) - 174 & 5 for 41 vs England in 1966

Mushtaq Mohammed (Pakistan) - 201 & 5 for 49 vs New Zealand in 1973

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 175 not out & 5 for 41 vs Sri Lanka in 2022

Resuming Day 3 at 138/4 in the first innings, overnight batters Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka added 53 runs more to the total in the first hour, but once Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Asalanka (29), Sri Lanka collapsed.

In the end, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 174, handing India a lead of 400 runs and the hosts enforced the follow-on.

Jadeja ended with figures of 5 for 41 in the first innings and followed that up with another four-wicket haul in the second innings as India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs.

However, the southpaw missed out on joining another unique list and also creating a record. Jadeja, who ended with figures of 4 for 46, needed 1 more wicket to become the fifth cricketer to score 100 runs and take 10 wickets in match.

Had he achieved the feat, Jadeja would have joined the likes of Ian Botham, Shakib Al Hasan, Imran Khan and Alan Davidson. In fact, Jadeja would have also become the first cricketer score 150+ and take 10 wickets in the same Test.

Here is the list of players who have scored 100+ runs and taken 10 wickets in a Test:

Ian Botham (England) - 114 runs and 13 wickets (6-58 & 7-48) vs India in 1980

Aland Davidson (Australia) - 122 runs (44 & 80) and 11 wickets (5-135 & 6-87) vs West Indies in 1960

Imran Khan (Pakistan) - 117 runs and 11 wickets (6-98 & 5-82) vs India in 1983

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 143 runs (137 & 6) and 10 wickets (5-80 & 5-44) vs Zimbabwe in 2014

Jadeja ended the match with 175 runs and 9 wickets (5-49 & 4-46).