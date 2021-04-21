Cricket
Jadeja rues getting out in the 2019 World Cup semifinals

By

Bengaluru, April 21: Chennai Super Kings and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who took his team close to 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup finals, regrets getting out at a crucial stage during the semifinals against New Zealand.

Chasing New Zealand's 239, India were in deep trouble at 92 for six.

Skipper MS Dhoni and Jadeja then put together a 116-run seventh-wicket partnership before the latter was dismissed by Trent Boult for a brillliant innings of 77 from just 54 balls.

MATCH SCORECARD

After Jadeja got out, India's innings lost momentum and with Dhoni's run-out dismissal later, India's challenge ended.

In a candid conversation on Dream11's Dil Ya Dimaag with Indian women's cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues, Jadeja revealed that he regrets getting out at the wrong time as he was so desperate to help India win.

"I was playing well in that particular game. We were almost about to win the game but then I got out! That's the game I wanted to win for my country."

Further diving deep in nostalgia, Jadeja also chose his first IPL win when he donned Rajasthan Royals colours under Shane Warne ahead of the championship CSK won, when they made a comeback in 2018.

"I think the first victory is always memorable because that is where my journey started in the IPL and I was part of the team," Jadeja said.

Known for his sharp bowling skills, Jadeja admitted that he likes batting over bowling in a batsmen dominated country like India, he said, "I'll go with my batting because India is a country full of batsmen and whoever scores runs is more famous, as the team is known for its batting."

An ultra-fit athlete, Jadeja stated that he never wants to be run-out. He said, "In cricket, a run-out means giving away the wicket for free. Since childhood, we have been taught by our coaches to not get run-out. There are other ways a batsman can be dismissed, a run-out is not one".

Jadeja is currently playing for Dhoni-led CSK in IPL 2021. They take on the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 15 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday (April 21).

Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 14:45 [IST]
