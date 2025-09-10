English Edition
Jalaj Saxena likely to join Maharashtra as he leaves Kerala after Nine Seasons

By

Veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena has announced his departure from Kerala, ending a memorable nine-season journey defined by commitment and success.

The veteran all-rounder, who was part of the Kerala team which reached the Ranji final last season, has bid adieu to God's own country.

Jalaj Saxena

Reflecting on his exit, Saxena shared, "It's never easy to put my feelings into words, but today I want to share something close to my heart. I have played my last game in Kerala colours, and that thought still feels surreal. Saying this brings a strange mix of emotions - gratitude, pride, and a little ache. Over the years, this team has given me more than just cricket. It gave me brothers, friends, and a family that stood by me through every high and low".

Saxena leaves behind an impressive record, with 3,153 runs and 352 wickets for Kerala across formats, including 2,252 runs and 269 wickets in first-class cricket.

"I've given blood, sweat, and tears - everything I had - for this journey, and in return, it gave me memories and bonds that will last a lifetime. To each and every teammate - thank you for making the dressing room a place of laughter, learning, and unforgettable memories," he added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jalaj Saxena (@jalajsaxena51)

Jalaj Saxena set for Maharashtra

Jalaj Saxena is likely poised for a move to Maharashtra. MyKhel understands the veteran all-rounder prefers to switch allegiance to Maharashtra for the upcoming domestic season. The player was contemplating a move away from Kerala for some time now, and is likely to play with Prithvi Shaw in this upcoming season, who also moved to the state team from Mumbai.

Jalaj was part of the Kerala Cricket League this year as well, where he played and captained Alleppey Ripples for a few matches at the absence of Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 8:41 [IST]
