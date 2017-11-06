James Anderson ready for bigger role

London, November 6: James Anderson said on Monday (November 6) that he was open to replacing suspended Ben Stokes as England's vice-captain for the Ashes.

Joe Root's squad left home without Stokes who is awaiting the outcome of a police probe into his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25.

Anderson told reporters assuming the vice-captaincy was "not something I have really thought about to be honest."

When questioned whether he would decline if asked to fill the role, he replied: "Of course not, I wouldn't.

"Certainly over the past few years, I have seen my role in the team as being a leader, especially with the young bowlers coming in, I try and help out where I can," Anderson said.

Anderson, 35, is England's all-time leading wicket-taker with 506 wickets in 129 Tests. The Lancastrian said already fulfills a leadership role in the team with support from Alastair Cook, the former skipper, and Stuart Broad, his new-ball partner.

"That is part and parcel as a senior player who has played over 100 Tests, to be a leader," he said.

"Myself and Stuart try and lead the bowling attack, Alastair has been captain. We have a nice leadership group.

"My experience as a senior player is to bring experience to the group. Myself, Alastair, Stuart Broad all bring experience to the group and our job is to help out where we can.

"There's a lot of players on this tour that haven't played an Ashes series or toured Australia. Our job is to help out."