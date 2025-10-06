Is ODI Cricket Dead? India A match in Kanpur with 24,000 Supporters Says No

Cricket Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy Squad: Umran Malik Returns, Paras Dogra Appointed Captain - Check Full List of Players By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 13:02 [IST]

Jammu and Kashmir has announced their cricket squad for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. The 20-member squad of Jammu and Kashmir is a balanced mix of experienced players and promising young talent.

Led by captain Paras Dogra, the team features established names like Abdul Samad, Shubham Khajuria, and Abid Mushtaq, alongside emerging stars such as Mujtaba Yousuf and Lone Nasir Muzaffar. IPL player Yudhvir Singh also provides valuable firepower, adding to the squad's overall depth. Auqib Nabi, who was the top wicket-taking pacer in the Ranji last season, is expected to spearhead their bowling attack.

But the biggest boost is the return for Umran Malik, who has been included in the squad after a long injury lay-off. The India speedster missed almost the entirety of the domestic season last year, but is set to make a comeback this season.

The squad will kick off their Ranji Trophy campaign at home against a strong Mumbai side at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. Mumbai brings experienced players like Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan, presenting a stern test for the hosts.

Jammu and Kashmir players will first gather for a preparatory camp starting October 7 to fine-tune their skills ahead of the season opener. After their excellent outing in the Ranji Trophy last year, players such as Kanhaiya Wadhwan, Auqib Nabi played in the Duleep Trophy this year as well.

As they take the field for the upcoming season, the entire J&K contingent will be hoping for a replication of last year's heroics.

Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2025-26 squad

Paras Dogra (Captain), Shubham Khajuria, Rohit Sharma, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Kawalpreet Singh, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Yawer Hassan, Musaif Aijaz, Sunil Kumar, Umran Malik, Umar Nazir, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Yudhvir Singh, Mujtaba Yousuf, Lone Nasir Muzaffar.