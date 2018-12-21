BBL: Jason Sangha makes history on sensational debut as Thunder down Stars

At 19 years and 104 days, Sangha – who scored a maiden Sheffield Shield hundred for New South Wales this year – set a new BBL benchmark and his sublime unbeaten knock of 63 helped the Thunder post 181-5.

Sangha put on 40 with Joe Root before a brilliant 77 with the excellent Daniel Sams threatened to take the game away from the Stars, who paid the price for a few costly drops.

A heavy downpour early in the Stars' chase meant they were set a revised total of 90 in eight overs and the chase never got going as they finished 74-6.

SANGHA GRATEFUL TO ROOT

There has been plenty of talk about the potential of Sangha, a former Thunder Community Rookie who captained Australia at the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand this year.

And the teenager did not disappoint on debut, crashing four fours and as many sixes off 36 balls – including two perfectly executed pulls off debutant Sandeep Lamichhane in the 14th over.

It was a particularly important knock after Jos Buttler (20), Shane Watson (22) and Callum Ferguson (15) failed to build on starts, and Sangha said it was the words of encouragement from BBL debutant and England Test captain Joe Root (18) that kept him calm.

"Joe Root was brilliant. He calmed me down and talked about trying to take the innings deep. We did that. Daniel Sams came in and put on a clinic!" He told Fox Sports.

LAMICHHANE SHOWS STAR POTENTIAL

Sangha and Sams shone for the Thunder but Lamichhane, the BBL's first Nepalese player, offered a glimpse as to why he is being talked up as one to watch this season.

The 18-year-old tossed one up that Watson sent to long on off the bottom of his bat, and in the same over took a brilliant caught-and-bowled off Ferguson.

He may have been on the losing side, but Melbourne have a potential Star in their ranks.

SAMS SHINES BUT STARS DROP THE BALL BEFORE THE RAINS COME

Sams put on a great show in his 21-ball 34, but Nick Larkin put him down in the field when on seven – coming too far forward off the boundary and dropping a one-handed attempt.

Lamichhane dropped the same man at short third man and the missed opportunities proved costly.

Before that, Sangha's historic knock may never have been had Larkin not completely misjudged one that fell short at long on.

The rain meant that the Stars had little option but to swing for the fences, a tactic that only played into the hands of the Thunder, with Sams (3-2) completing a fine day with the wickets of Travis Dean (7) and Glenn Maxwell (0) in the third over and Evan Gulbis (10) in the seventh.