'Jasprit Bumrah best bowler, Andre Russell best all-rounder', say West Indies stars in fun rapid fire

India's tour of the West Indies will begin with three ODIs followed by five T20 Internationals between July 22 and August 7. Ahead of the series, Fancode - the official broadcaster of the forthcoming series in the Caribbean - has shared a video of a fun rapid-fire game with top West Indies players.

In the game called 'pick a side' West Indies limited-overs captain Nicholas Pooran is joined by fellow teammates Shai Hope, Alzzari Joseph, Rovman Powell, and Akeal Hossain.

Here are the questions put up for every player and what were their responses:

Q: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson. Who is the best batsman?

Nicholas Pooran: Kohli

Rovman Powell: Kohli

Alzzari Joseph: All

Akeal Hossain: Kohli

Shai Hope: Babar

Q: Who is the better T20 All-Rounder? Hardik Pandya or Andre Russell?

Nicholas Pooran: Russell

Rovman Powell: Russell

Alzzari Joseph: Russell

Akeal Hossain: Russell

Shai Hope: Russell

Q: Which was the best World Cup winning side. Ricky Ponting's Australia or Clive Llyod's West Indies?

Nicholas Pooran: Clive Lloyd's West Indies

Rovman Powell: Clive Lloyd's West Indies

Alzzari Joseph: Ponting's Australia

Akeal Hossain: Clive Lloyd's West Indies

Shai Hope: Clive Lloyd's West Indies

Q: Which pace bowler is tough to face? Jasprit Bumrah or Obed McCoy?

Nicholas Pooran: Bumrah

Rovman Powell: Bumrah

Alzzari Joseph: Bumrah

Akeal Hossain: Bumrah

Shai Hope: Bumrah

Q: Who is a better wicketkeeper-batsman? Pooran or Pant?

Nicholas Pooran: Pooran

Rovman Powell: Pooran

Alzzari Joseph: Pooran

Akeal Hossain: Pooran

Shai Hope: Pooran

Q: Who is the GOAT footballer? Lionel Messi or Christiano Ronaldo?

Nicholas Pooran: Ronaldo

Rovman Powell: Messi

Alzzari Joseph: Ronaldo

Akeal Hossain: Ronaldo

Shai Hope: Messi

Q: Your favourite car? Mercedes or Ferrari?

Nicholas Pooran: Ferrari

Rovman Powell: Mercedes

Alzzari Joseph: Mercedes

Akeal Hossain: Mercedes

Shai Hope: Mercedes

Q: Best tennis player? Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic?

Nicholas Pooran: Nadal

Rovman Powell: Federer

Alzzari Joseph: Federer

Akeal Hossain: Nadal

Shai Hope: Nadal