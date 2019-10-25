Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah doesn't need surgery, will be fit sooner than expected: India bowling coach Bharat Arun

By
New Delhi, Oct 25: In a major relief to Indian Cricket Team, their premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah doesn't need surgery for his lower back injury and the speedster will join the team sooner than expected, claims bowling coach Bharat Arun.

In an interview with The Hindu, Bumrah will be available for selection ahead of India's tour of New Zealand in February, next year.

"Fast bowling is an unnatural activity. Despite our best efforts, there can be no guarantees. We expect Bumrah to be back sooner than later, hopefully in time for the New Zealand Test series that is our next big challenge," Arun told the Hindu. "As of now, he doesn't need surgery."

Bumrah was in a sensational form in the West Indies Test series where he was the awarded the man of the series. The Gujarat speedster, however, picked up an injury during that tour and missed the three-Test series against South Africa. Bumrah, who is yet to play a Test series on home soil, wasn't missed by the team for his replacement Umesh Yadav, along with the rest of the pacers i.e. Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma, troubled Protea pacers with their impressive show.

Arun seemed impressed with Umesh's comeback as the Nagpur speedster picked up 11 wickets in two Tests. The right-arm fast bowler was making his comeback after a gap of 12 months.

"He's strong and quick and now he is bowling in better channels, making the batsman play around the off stump," Arun said. "He's got reverse swing, has a nasty short ball. He and Shami, who is fast, accurate and dangerous, are a potent combination."

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 18:26 [IST]
