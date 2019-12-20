Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah fitness test controversy: Ganguly intervenes, says will speak to Rahul Dravid

By
Jasprit Bumrah has been reluctant to undergo rehabilitation under NCA physio

Kolkata, December 20: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said Jasprit Bumrah's fitness evaluation will be done at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after it was speculated that neither the premier Indian pacer nor the Rahul Dravid-led body is keen on going ahead with the test in Bengaluru.

Bumrah is on his way to regaining fitness after being laid low by a stress fracture. He recently bowled at India's net session of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

"I am not aware of the issue. But Indian players will have to go back to NCA and we will make sure it's comfortable and logistically easier," Ganguly told reporters.

He was responding to a report that Dravid had declined Bumrah's reluctant request for a fitness test at the NCA. It was said that the former India captain is miffed with Bumrah's decision to undergo rehabilitation under private trainers instead of the ones from NCA.

The 26-year-old Bumrah, No.1 ranked ODI bowler, has been training with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam in Mumbai after recovering from the injury.

"NCA has to be the first and final point for International cricketers. It's a place for Indian cricketers. Everyone has to go through NCA," asserted Ganguly.

"They play cricket all over the places year long. We will also try and see whether NCA physios can come and help Jasprit in Mumbai. We will keep the monitoring under NCA. We want to make sure there are best people with NCA," he added.

Ganguly recently visited NCA and held discussions with Dravid, who was appointed the head of cricket in July this year.

"There's huge hope from Rahul. He's been a tremendous player. You will get perfection and commitment. We will sort it out," he said.

"We have given Dravid the charge at the NCA to get it more organised. Ultimately, we will extend his role. I've spoken to him and the office-bearers. You will get to know the details in a week's time," he added.

Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
