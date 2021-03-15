Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah gets married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at an intimate ceremony in Goa - See pics

By
Image Courtesy: Jasprit Bumrah (Twitter)

New Delhi, March 15: Ending days of speculation, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah finally got married to sports-presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan in an intimate ceremony in Goa on Monday (March 15).

The images of the India cricketer's wedding with the model-turned-anchor started pouring in on social media and best wishes started pouring in for the newly-wedded couple. The 27-year-old right-arm pacer who took a break from national duty owing to personal reasons pulled out of the fourth Test against England and subsequently from the limited-overs series as well.

Sanjana - who hails from Pune - has also been on leave for the last two weeks which triggered the rumours of her getting married to the Indian speedster.

Jasprit Bumrah wedding: Did Suryakumar know about his Mumbai Indians teammate dating anchor Sanjana Ganesan?

Bumrah-Sanjana get married

It was a traditional Sikh wedding and Bumrah could be seen sporting a traditional attire in a pink dress with a pink turban. Sanjana also looks stunning in the bridal attire in a pink lehenga-choli-chunni and adorned with lots of jewellery.

The pre-wedding ceremonies happened on Sunday (March 14) in the presence of close family members of the couple.

Image: Jasprit Bumrah (Twitter)

Bumrah makes the official announcement

The right-arm India pacer took to his social media handle to make the official announcement of his wedding and shared the lovely images and captioned it,""Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course." Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana."

The couple could be seen taking the phere - wedding vows - around the sacred 'Guru Granth Sahib'.

Who is the bride?

The 28-year-old has also been hosting the weekly show for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders titled 'Knights Club'.

Sanjana is a Miss India 2014 finalist and the Maharashtra girl also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor and presenter.

Sanjana has been a regular face of the Star Sports presenters' panel and has hosted shows on IPL, badminton, etc. for the sports broadcaster.

After the rumours of Bumrah getting married to Sanjana started doing the rounds, #MumbaiKnightRiders started trending on social media because the Mumbai Indians' pacer was getting married to the host of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) weekly show 'Knights Club' on Star Sports.

Only 20 guests flew to Goa for the intimate wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The couple wanted to keep the wedding a private affair and the guests were not allowed to carry their mobile phones in the ceremony. The pictures which are going viral on social media carry a watermark 'Stories by Joseph Radhik'.

The wedding wasn't attended by Bumrah's fellow India cricketers as they are busy with the T20I series against England. Team India is playing the second T20I with England at the Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Story first published: Monday, March 15, 2021, 16:13 [IST]
