Jasprit Bumrah gets married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at an intimate ceremony in Goa - See pics

Bumrah-Sanjana get married

It was a traditional Sikh wedding and Bumrah could be seen sporting a traditional attire in a pink dress with a pink turban. Sanjana also looks stunning in the bridal attire in a pink lehenga-choli-chunni and adorned with lots of jewellery.

The pre-wedding ceremonies happened on Sunday (March 14) in the presence of close family members of the couple.

Image: Jasprit Bumrah (Twitter)

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”



Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.



Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

Bumrah makes the official announcement

The right-arm India pacer took to his social media handle to make the official announcement of his wedding and shared the lovely images and captioned it,""Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course." Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana."

The couple could be seen taking the phere - wedding vows - around the sacred 'Guru Granth Sahib'.

Who is the bride?

The 28-year-old has also been hosting the weekly show for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders titled 'Knights Club'.

Sanjana is a Miss India 2014 finalist and the Maharashtra girl also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor and presenter.

Sanjana has been a regular face of the Star Sports presenters' panel and has hosted shows on IPL, badminton, etc. for the sports broadcaster.

After the rumours of Bumrah getting married to Sanjana started doing the rounds, #MumbaiKnightRiders started trending on social media because the Mumbai Indians' pacer was getting married to the host of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) weekly show 'Knights Club' on Star Sports.