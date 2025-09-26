Cricket Jasprit Bumrah Hits Back at Mohammed Kaif’s Criticism Over Death Overs Role in Asia Cup 2025 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:40 [IST]

India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has found himself at the center of a heated debate after clapping back at former cricketer Mohammad Kaif's analysis of his role in the Asia Cup 2025. Kaif suggested that Bumrah was being deliberately shielded from bowling in crunch death overs to protect him from possible injuries - a claim that the fast bowler swiftly dismissed.

Kaif, in his assessment, highlighted the shift in Bumrah's bowling pattern under new captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Traditionally, when Rohit Sharma was skipper, Bumrah would be used in a spread-out manner, often appearing in the death overs. But in this Asia Cup, he has largely been deployed upfront, bowling three overs inside the powerplay.

"Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia Cup, he bowled a three-over spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters. Against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt India," Kaif said.

Bumrah wasted no time in responding, making his stance clear with a pointed post on X (formerly Twitter):

"Inaccurate before inaccurate again."

The war of words has drawn attention not only because of Bumrah's sharp response but also due to the context surrounding his recent workload. The 31-year-old speedster only recently returned to action after a long injury layoff. A recurring back injury had kept him out of several high-profile games, including parts of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and key matches against England earlier this year.

Sources within the BCCI have maintained that Bumrah's usage pattern is part of a carefully managed plan to keep him fresh for the World Cup later this year. While critics like Kaif argue that keeping him away from the final overs weakens India's finishing ability, team management appears focused on ensuring his long-term fitness.

For now, Bumrah's reply suggests he is far from pleased with being second-guessed, especially when the spotlight is already on India's bowling strategies heading into bigger tournaments.