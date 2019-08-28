Jasprit Bumrah is the best Indian fast bowler I have ever seen, would have fit in our bowling line-up: Andy Roberts

'Bumrah's pace catches my eyes first'

In an interview with The Indian Express, Andy Roberts - who was part of the famous West Indies quartet - is mighty pleased with Bumrah's pace and said, "It's the pace that catches my eyes first. I wouldn't say the pace is the biggest asset of a fast bowler but I would say it's the most valuable one. If you have pace, batsmen fear you, because, at the back of the mind, they are thinking of safety, how to avoid being hit. You can mix the pace and fool them.

And if you can swing the ball at his pace, nothing like it. Such bowlers thrill you," he says. And Bumrah "does this brilliantly."

'Bumrah doesn't waste a single delivery'

"They say batsmen have become soft. I would say the bowlers have, too. They don't attack the batsmen, they wait for them to make a mistake. They keep bowling outside the off-stump, tempting them to make mistakes. It's not the way we did it. We made them play at each ball. Bumrah doesn't waste a single delivery. Fast bowling takes a lot of energy and if you waste a ball, you lose a lot of energy," said Roberts, who picked up 202 Test wickets in 47 Tests for West Indies.

'Bumrah would have fit in our bowling line-up'

Roberts was part of the great pace quartets that also included Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Colin Croft and Malcolm Marshall. And he believes that with his freakish action, Bumrah could have been one of them.

"It's the strangest action that I have seen on a cricket field. I need to study that for a longer time to understand the mechanics of his action. But if he were born here back in our days, we would have had him. A freak was the only element missing in our bowling line-up. In fact, Bumrah is the only variety of bowler we had never produced. Then I don't think even India would produce one like him again," he said further.

'Best Indian fast bowler'

Andy Roberts said that he never thought India would ever produce such a pacer and that the right-arm slinger is the best Indian pacer he's ever seen.

"In my time, it was all spin. Good ones, but they wouldn't win you matches overseas. India had Kapil Dev and some others, but we never thought they could produce someone as lethal as Bumrah. He's the best Indian fast bowler I have seen," Roberts told Indian Express further.

Bumrah could have played in any era: Ambrose

Another Windies pace great, Curtly Ambrose - who picked up 405 Test wickets in 98 matches - loves the way Bumrah out-thinks the batsmen with his craft and that makes him a complete bowler.

"At times, he rekindles memories of our prime. The pace, aggression, the hostility, the craft. The way he outclasses the batsmen, the way he out-thinks them. He could have been one of us, he's so complete a bowler that he could have played in any era," Ambrose told Indian Express.