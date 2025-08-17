Cricket Jasprit Bumrah Quashes Rumours, Makes Him Available For Asia Cup 2025: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 7:56 [IST]

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reassured Indian cricket fans and the BCCI by confirming his availability for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. A report in The Indian Express stated that Bumrah informed the national selectors about his readiness "a few days" ago, putting to rest any doubts about his fitness following his exit from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Bumrah participated in three of the five Tests during the England series before being rested under the BCCI's workload management plan. Although India went into the final Test needing a win to level the series, the management chose not to risk him.

His sudden release on the second day of the match sparked concern, with sections of media suggesting he might have picked up a fresh injury or rested again for workload management. Those rumours have now been dismissed after his communication with the selectors.

"Bumrah has informed the selectors that he will be available for Asia Cup selection. The selection committee will meet and discuss it when they meet next week," the newspaper quoted a source as saying. The panel, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is scheduled to gather in Mumbai on August 19 to finalise the squad. Agarkar is also expected to address the press after the meeting.

The return of Bumrah is a significant lift for India ahead of the Asia Cup. His last T20I appearance came in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, where he bowled a match-winning spell of 2/18, helping India clinch the trophy. Since then, he has been strategically rested from bilateral T20 series to manage his workload. With 89 wickets in 70 games at an exceptional average of 17.74 and an economy of 6.28, he remains one of the most effective bowlers in the format.

The report further mentioned that the BCCI has decided against organising a preparatory camp in Bengaluru. Instead, the squad will head to the Middle East a few days in advance to adjust to local conditions. "Instead of having a camp here, the team will fly three-four days early so that they can get decent practice before the tournament starts," the source further added.