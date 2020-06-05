Jasprit Bumrah says Lasith Malinga is "the best yorker bowler in the world"

Bumrah, considered as one of the greatest exponents of yorkers in modern-day cricket, has in the past credited Malinga for helping him with the craft.

"Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world and he used it for such a long period of time to the best of his advantage," Bumrah was quoted as saying in a tweet by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

The 26-year-old Indian fast bowler was sceptical about how his body would react when he returns to full-fledged training post the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've been training almost six days a week but have not bowled for a long period of time. So I don't know how the body will react when I bowl first."

Jasprit Bumrah prefers bowling with Dukes ball over SG or Kookaburra

Meanwhile, Bumrah had earlier said that he is not too troubled by the banning of hugs and high fives while celebrating as the International Cricket Council (ICC) plans to get cricket underway again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But, he hope for an alternative to the usage of saliva on the ball if it is banned.

"I was not much of a hugger anyway! And not a high-five person as well, so that doesn't trouble me a lot. The only thing that interests me is the saliva bit," Bumrah told Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock on the ICC's video series Inside Out interviews.

"I don't know what guidelines we'll have to follow when we come back, but I feel there should be an alternative. If the ball is not well maintained, it's difficult for the bowlers.

"The grounds are getting shorter and shorter, the wickets are becoming flatter and flatter. So we need something, some alternative for the bowlers to maintain the ball so that it can do something - maybe reverse in the end or conventional swing," he added.

(With agency inputs)