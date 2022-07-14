Jasprit Bumrah shuts down Gavaskar's words: 'Respect opinions but don't take them seriously'

Bumrah was equally spectacular and forceful when he defended players taking rest after a series or two as part of the workload management.

In essence, he was shooting down an opinion from batting legend Sunil Gavaskar who echoed his displeasure at players taking rest often.

“See, I do not agree with this concept of players resting. Not at all. You don't take rest during IPL, then why ask for it while playing for India? I don't agree with it. You will have to play for India. Don't talk about rest.

There are only 20 overs in an innings in T20. That does not take any toll on your body. In Test matches, the mind and the body take a toll, I get that. But I don't think there is much problem in T20 cricket,” Gavaskar had told Sports Tak.

Bumrah was reminded about that question in the post-match press-conference at the Oval and he was not very keen on taking in the advice.

“You need to remain fresh and you need to take care of your body. At times, you have to sleep even for 9 or 10 hours than usual 8 hours of sleep. Recovery is very important as fast bowling is a strenuous job and takes its toll on the body.

“But this aspect of cricket is something that everyone who is playing professional cricket needs to accept," Bumrah said during the post-match press conference after the Oval ODI.

“No complaints as we are professional cricketers, who had dreamt of playing for India. So we have to put our best foot forward, there is travelling involved and the challenge is to remain fresh and control the controllables,” he said.

“I respect opinions but don’t take them seriously”, Bumrah added. Straight and lethal as his yorkers there, ain’t so!