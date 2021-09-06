England vs India: Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev to become fastest India pacer to 100 Test victims

Bumrah - who could pick up just a couple of wickets in the first innings and reached at 99 wickets - had to wait for the second innings to get to the milestone. The speedster also had to wait for 64 overs in the second essay before entering the elite club but it was worth it.

As Team India look to defend their total of 367 and eye an unassailable 2-1 lead over England in the five-match series, Virat Kohli introduced Bumrah in the post-lunch session with an aim to not let the batsmen set their eyes.

The right-arm quick justified the captain's decision as he clean bowled opposition batsman Ollie Pope for two soon after. It was a yorker-length delivery from Bumrah for which Pope - who was the top-scorer for the hosts in the first innings - missed completely, to be castled.

Bumrah thus surpassed former India captain and legendary fast bowler Kapil Dev to become the fastest seamer to grab 100 wickets in the red-ball format. Bumrah grabbed his 100th victim in his 24th Test, while Dev took 25 matches to achieve the milestone.

Having made his Test debut against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2018, Bumrah has become an integral part of the Indian team and a big reason for the side's lethal pace attack.

Irfan Pathan took 28 Tests and Mohammad Shami 29 to get their 100 Test wickets. Bumrah is now 22nd on the list of highest wicket-takers for India in Tests, the list being led by spin legend Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

Bumrah's teammate Ravichandran Ashwin happens to be the fastest bowler, overall, from India to 100 Test wickets. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner achieved the milestone in 18 Tests against West Indies in 2013.

England's George Lohmann (1896) holds the record for claiming the fastest 100 Test wickets.

Here are the top four bowlers from India to enter the 100-wicket club:

24 - Jasprit Bumrah (September 6, 2021*)

25 - Kapil Dev in 1980

28 - Irfan Pathan in 2008

29 - Mohd Shami in 2018

In the very next over, Bumrah produced an even better yorker delivery and scattered the stumps of England's wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow was clean bowled for a duck and Bumrah was on fire.