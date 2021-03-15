Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan get married: Cricketers wish the newlyweds; Mayank Agarwal makes a gaffe

Mayank Agarwal makes a gaffe
While the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Yuvraj Singh and several others congratulated their teammate, India opener Mayank Agarwal made a goof-up while wishing his teammate.
By mistake, the Karnataka batsman tagged former India cricketer and ex-India batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of tagging Sanjana Ganesan on Instagram. The right-handed opener was trolled mercilessly on social media for his blunder.
Hardik Pandya
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya - who plays with Bumrah for the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians - took to his Twitter handle to congratulate his fellow teammate.
"Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ Wishing you a healthy and happy married life 🤗," wrote Hardik.
Yuvraj Singh
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh - who is in Raipur playing for India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021 - also congratulated the newlyweds.
Harbhajan Singh
Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh - who has shared Indian as well as the Mumbai Indians' dressing room with Jasprit Bumrah - also congratulated the couple. Harbhajan Singh will this year be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and will be seen interacting with Sanjana during the weekly show.
Yuzvendra Chahal
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who tied the knot last year also congratulated his teammate.
Mayank Agarwal rectifies his mistake
Mayank Agarwal later rectified his mistake and tagged Bumrah and Sanjana on Twitter while wishing them on social media.
Anil Kumble
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble also congratulated the pacer for starting a new journey.
Anjum Chopra
Former India women's team captain and commentator Anjum Chopra also congratulated the couple.