Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan get married: Cricketers wish the newlyweds; Mayank Agarwal makes a gaffe

New Delhi, March 15: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ended days of silence over his wedding rumours as he directly shared images of this wedding with Star Sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa on Monday (March 15).

The 27-year-old India cricketer took to his social media handle and shared the image of his wedding with the model-turned-anchor. It was a traditional Sikh wedding and Bumrah could be seen sporting a traditional pink sherwani with a pink turban and holding a kirpan (a dagger) in his hands.

Jasprit Bumrah gets married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at an intimate ceremony in Goa - See pics

Sanjana - who is wearing a pink lehenga-chunni and laden with lots of jewellery - looks stunning in the bridal attire. The pre-wedding ceremonies happened on Sunday (March 14) in the presence of close family members of the couple while the wedding happened on Monday. The newlyweds took the vows by taking pheres around the sacred 'Guru Granth Sahib' - the holy scripture of the Sikhs.

No sooner than the cricketer made the official announcement on his social media handle about starting the second innings in life, wishes started pouring in on social media for the newlywedded couple.

Several former and current India cricketers and Bumrah's fellow teammates from his various teams took to their social media handles to congratulate the couple.