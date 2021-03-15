Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan get married: Cricketers wish the newlyweds; Mayank Agarwal makes a gaffe

By

New Delhi, March 15: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ended days of silence over his wedding rumours as he directly shared images of this wedding with Star Sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa on Monday (March 15).

The 27-year-old India cricketer took to his social media handle and shared the image of his wedding with the model-turned-anchor. It was a traditional Sikh wedding and Bumrah could be seen sporting a traditional pink sherwani with a pink turban and holding a kirpan (a dagger) in his hands.

Jasprit Bumrah gets married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at an intimate ceremony in Goa - See pics

Sanjana - who is wearing a pink lehenga-chunni and laden with lots of jewellery - looks stunning in the bridal attire. The pre-wedding ceremonies happened on Sunday (March 14) in the presence of close family members of the couple while the wedding happened on Monday. The newlyweds took the vows by taking pheres around the sacred 'Guru Granth Sahib' - the holy scripture of the Sikhs.

No sooner than the cricketer made the official announcement on his social media handle about starting the second innings in life, wishes started pouring in on social media for the newlywedded couple.

Several former and current India cricketers and Bumrah's fellow teammates from his various teams took to their social media handles to congratulate the couple.

Mayank Agarwal makes a gaffe

Mayank Agarwal makes a gaffe

While the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Yuvraj Singh and several others congratulated their teammate, India opener Mayank Agarwal made a goof-up while wishing his teammate.

By mistake, the Karnataka batsman tagged former India cricketer and ex-India batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of tagging Sanjana Ganesan on Instagram. The right-handed opener was trolled mercilessly on social media for his blunder.

Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya - who plays with Bumrah for the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians - took to his Twitter handle to congratulate his fellow teammate.

"Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ Wishing you a healthy and happy married life 🤗," wrote Hardik.

Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh - who is in Raipur playing for India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021 - also congratulated the newlyweds.

Harbhajan Singh

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh - who has shared Indian as well as the Mumbai Indians' dressing room with Jasprit Bumrah - also congratulated the couple. Harbhajan Singh will this year be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and will be seen interacting with Sanjana during the weekly show.

Yuzvendra Chahal

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who tied the knot last year also congratulated his teammate.

Mayank Agarwal rectifies his mistake

Mayank Agarwal later rectified his mistake and tagged Bumrah and Sanjana on Twitter while wishing them on social media.

Anil Kumble

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble also congratulated the pacer for starting a new journey.

Anjum Chopra

Former India women's team captain and commentator Anjum Chopra also congratulated the couple.

More JASPRIT BUMRAH News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, March 15, 2021, 17:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 15, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More