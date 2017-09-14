Jasprit Bumrah wants to be charismatic like Man Utd striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

New Delhi, Sep 14: India's young pacer in limited overs Jasprit Bumrah has been in top-notch form and played a key role in his team's 5-0 win in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah was named the man-of-the-series for his spectacular show as he picked up 15 wickets in the 5 games. Recovering from the ignominy of bowling that

The 23-year-old produced best figures from a pacer in a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.

It was Bumrah's superb bowling in the middle as well as in the death overs that Sri Lankan batsmen couldn't cross 250-plus in all the five matches.

He received all sorts of praise from skipper Virat Kohli as well as coach Ravi Shastri for his consistent performance.

But despite appreciation from all the quarters, the speedster feels he's not charismatic.

In the latest video shared by Bumrah, who seems to be an avid fan of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the cricketer wants to be as charismatic as the Swedish forward.

""Lions dont compare themselves with humans "- Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Classic zlatan quote wish i had the same charisma which he has. #zlatanfan #fitness #hardwork," Bumrah captioned a workout video he posted on his Instagram handle.

"Lions dont compare themselves with humans "- zlatan ibrahimovic. Classic zlatan quote wish i had the same charisma which he has. #zlatanfan #fitness #hardwork A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Bumrah has had a much-needed break and would now be preparing for the upcoming limited-overs series against a strong Australian side.

Bumrah made his international debut during India's tour of Australia for the limited-overs series in 2015/16. The slinger impressed all in his debut series and must be eager to repeat his performance in Sri Lanka.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday (September 17) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.