Jemimah Rodrigues Unique Facts: Unknown Things About India Women's Cricket Star By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Jemimah Rodrigues, one of India's brightest cricketing stars, has been at the heart of the Women in Blue's success in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

From her bubbly personality to her fighting spirit, the Mumbai-born cricketer continues to inspire fans across the world - both on and off the field. Here's a closer look at some lesser-known facts and highlights about the dynamic right-hander.

A multi-talented athlete from a young age, Jemimah excelled not just in cricket but also in hockey. She represented Mumbai at the Under-17 level in both sports before fully dedicating herself to cricket. Her passion for the game was nurtured by her father, Ivan Rodrigues, who also served as her childhood coach.

Jemimah's rise through Mumbai's domestic ranks was meteoric - she became only the second Indian woman, after Smriti Mandhana, to score a double century in a 50-over domestic match when she smashed 202* in an Under-19 game in 2017.

Off the field, Jemimah is known for her musical side. A gifted guitarist and singer, she often jams with her teammates, bringing cheer to the dressing room. Her Instagram videos strumming the guitar and singing devotional songs have become fan favorites, revealing a fun, grounded personality beyond the cricket pitch.

In the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Jemimah's journey has been a story of resilience. After a slow start - with just 65 runs in her first four innings - she bounced back spectacularly in the semi-final against Australia. Her unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, studded with 14 fours, powered India to a record chase and sealed their place in the final. It was a performance that silenced critics and reaffirmed her match-winning credentials.

Following that heroic knock, Jemimah revealed she had been battling anxiety but found strength in faith and family support. Her openness about mental health has made her a role model for young athletes everywhere. In the ODI World Cup Final, she managed to score just 24 runs against South Africa.

Energetic, expressive, and endlessly talented - Jemimah Rodrigues is more than just a cricketer; she's the soul of India's next generation in women's cricket, inspiring millions with her spirit and smile.