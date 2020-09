Jharkhand League T20: Full schedule, Teams, Live streaming, timing

Dream11 has come on board as principal sponsor of the tournament, that will incidentally run parallel with IPL 2020, scheduled for a September 19 start in the UAE. "The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand," said JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan.

Here are details of the Jharkhand League T20 like schedule and teams.

1. Teams

1. Ranchi Raiders, 2. Singhbum Strickers, 3. Jamshedpur Juggles, 4. Dumka Daredevils, 5. Dhanbad Dynamos, 6. Bokaro Blasters.

2. Full Schedule

September 15: Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 15: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

September 16: Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers

September 16: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters

September 17: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 18: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters

September 18: Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils

September 19: Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos

September 19: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 20: Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters

September 20: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils

September 21: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos

September 21: Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 22: Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils

September 23: Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers

September 23: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters

September 24: Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 24: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

September 25: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 25: Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils

September 26: Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos

September 26: Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters

September 26: Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils

September 27: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils

September 28: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos

3. Live streaming

FanCode will live stream the Jharkhand League T20. The match timings are 9.30 AM and 1.30 PM every day.