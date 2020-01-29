Cricket
Archer ruled out of England-South Africa T20 series

By Nicholas Mcgee
Jofra Archer

Johannesburg, January 29: Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's Twenty20 series with South Africa because of elbow soreness.

The problem forced Archer to miss the final three Tests of the four-match series with the Proteas.

In his absence, England overturned a 1-0 deficit, winning in Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg to clinch the series 3-1.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday that Archer had returned home to focus on regaining fitness, the decision likely made with an eye on the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in March.

Archer will be replaced in the squad by Saqib Mahmood, who - along with Olly Stone and Craig Overton - became one of the first recipients of a pace bowling development contract from the ECB on Wednesday (January 29).

The three-match T20I series starts on February 12 at Buffalo Park in East London. England will first contest a three-match ODI series, with the series opener taking place at Newlands on Tuesday (February 4).

Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 20:10 [IST]
