ICC sanctions Jonny Bairstow for reaction to dismissal in T20I decider against New Zealand

By Peter Thompson
Bairstow admitted breaching 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct as he left the field in Auckland.
Bairstow admitted breaching 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct as he left the field in Auckland.

Auckland, Nov 11: Jonny Bairstow has been reprimanded by the ICC for his reaction to being dismissed in England's series-clinching Twenty20 International win over New Zealand on Sunday (November 11).

Bairstow has been given one demerit point for using an audible obscenity after edging Jimmy Neesham behind for 47 in the tourists' run-chase at Eden Park.

The batsman admitted breaching 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct as he left the field in Auckland.

England won the series 3-2 after coming out on top in another Super Over thriller.

Bairstow was last week called up to the Test squad as cover for Joe Denly, who is nursing an ankle injury.

Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
