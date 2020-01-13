Big Bash League: Inglis, Marsh and Richardson do the damage as Scorchers hammer Hurricanes

A 46-ball 73 from Inglis and a valuable knock of 40 from Marsh helped the Scorchers to 175-7 at the Bellerive Oval.

The hosts completely wilted in reply, mustering a measly 98 with George Bailey's 36 providing the best resistance.

Richardson took two wickets in his first over to inflict early damage before returning for a couple more late on and the paceman finished with figures of 4-20.

1

9947-nonopta-200135

Perth's third straight win sees them climb to third in the standings, while Hobart remain second from bottom.

INGLIS LESSON FOR HURRICANES

The early losses of Liam Livingstone (3) and Sam Whiteman (8) left the Scorchers reeling but Inglis and Marsh piled on the pressure.

Inglis anchored the innings with four fours and as many sixes in an exciting display, while Marsh was looking dangerous before mistiming one off Rogers to Qais Ahmad.

Just seven balls later, Qais tempted Inglis into a slog to long on and a flurry of late wickets stemmed the momentum.

RICHARDSON ROARS

Things started badly for the home side as the excellent Richardson angled one into Matthew Wade (3), who hurried one to deep square leg, before David Miller (0) top-edged the same man to cover.

Bailey and Caleb Jewell (28) put on 41 but from there only Simon Milenko (19) made double figures.

Richardson would return to the attack to account for Thomas Rogers (5) and Nathan Ellis (0) to complete a fine outing.