Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Duminy to retire from ODI career after ICC World Cup 2019

By Opta
Duminy to retire from ODI career after ICC World Cup 2019

Pretoria, March 15: South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy will end his one-day international career after the Cricket World Cup.

Duminy on Friday announced that the fifth and final match of the ODI series against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Saturday will be his last on home soil.

The 34-year-old, who has played 193 matches for his country in the 50-over format, will still be available to feature in Twenty20 Internationals after the showpiece in England.

"The last few months on the sidelines have given me an opportunity to re-assess my career going forward and to plot some goals I'd like to achieve in the future," he said.

"While a decision like this is never easy, I also feel that it is the right time for me to pass on the baton.

"I will still be available to play international and domestic T20 cricket, but would also like to invest more time towards my growing family, who are my number one priority.

"I have been privileged to live out my dream playing a sport I love, and I am forever grateful for the support I have received from my team mates, coaches, family, friends and fans throughout the years."

Duminy has scored four ODI hundreds, 27 half-centuries and taken 68 wickets at an average of 45.08.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue