Justin Langer appointed Australia coach

According to a statement released by Cricket Australia on Thursday (May 3), the 47-year-old former Test and one-day international star has agreed a four-year contract and will begin his new role on May 22.

Langer has coached Western Australia and Perth Scorchers since 2012, winning the Big Bash League three times and the One-Day Cup twice.

The former opening batsman had worked with Australia's national team as an assistant coach from 2009 until his appointment by Western Australia.

He also served as interim Australia head coach during an ODI Tri-Series in the Caribbean in 2016 and a Twenty20 international series at home to Sri Lanka last year.

"It is humbling to be appointed as coach of the Australian men's cricket team," Langer said in a statement.

"I am very excited about the scope I now have to coach the country that supported me so much in my cricketing career."

Source: OPTA