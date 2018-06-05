Kagiso Rabada on track to return for Sri Lanka series

It was announced in April that the number-one ranked Test bowler would be out for around three months with a back problem, which caused him to miss the Indian Premier League season.

The Proteas face Sri Lanka in two Tests, the first of which is set to start on July 12, and Rabada - who swept up at the Cricket South Africa annual awards over the weekend - is optimistic of regaining full fitness.

"I've been taking it one week at a time," he said. "When I got injured there was a plan for three months that I should be ready for Sri Lanka, so let's see if the plan is going to go accordingly.

"At the moment it's all good. So, we're waiting until July."

Rabada sustained the problem towards the end of South Africa's controversial Test series win over Australia, which saw the bowler become involved in a couple of spats with opposition batsmen - not the first time the 23-year-old has found himself in hot water with the ICC.

"There's certain things that happened to me, some good and some bad, which I have taken note of and made a conscious effort to improve on them, whether it be on the cricket field or just in my life," he said.

"That's where I am at the moment, just trying to build from last season and trying to be ruthless by bringing this on in the new season."

Following the Tests in Galle and Colombo, the Proteas will take on their hosts in five ODIs and one Twenty20.