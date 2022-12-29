Kane Williamson Test Hundreds: Full List of Test Centuries Scored by New Zealand’s Mr Dependable

Mr Dependable Williamson has made 89 appearances in Tests for the national team, making him only the fifth New Zealander to earn as many caps or more. In 89 Test matches, Williamson has scored 7501 runs at an impressive average of 53.57.

Williamson, who made his Test debut in 2010, scored his maiden century in his very first innings against India at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. That feat, made him the eighth New Zealand player to score a century on Test debut.

The Kiwi has scored a hundred against most Test-playing nations with his favourite opposition beingPakistan, against whom he has scored five of his 25 Test hundreds.

Apart from 25 centuries, Williamson has also scored 33 fifties in the red ball game on the international stage. The 25 hundreds also include 4 double hundreds with his highest score being 251 which he scored againstWest Indies in 2020.

Also, most of his hundreds have come in a winning cause. 15 of Williamson's 25 hundreds have come in wins, while 8 in drawn Tests and only two in defeat. Plus, 12 of his 25 centuries in Tests have come away, while 13 have come at home, including 5 in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson Test hundreds list

100 No. Final Score Versus Venue Date Result 1 131 India Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 4 November 2010 Drawn 2 102* South Africa Basin Reserve, Wellington 23 March 2012 Drawn 3 135 Sri Lanka Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium, Colombo 25 November 2012 Won 4 114 Bangladesh Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong 9 October 2013 Drawn 5 113 India Eden Park, Auckland 6 February 2014 Won 6 113 West Indies Sabina Park, Kingston 8 June 2014 Won 7 161* West Indies Kensington Oval, Bridgetown 23 June 2014 Won 8 192 Pakistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 26 November 2014 Won 9 242* Sri Lanka Basin Reserve, Wellington 3 January 2015 Won 10 132 England Lord's Cricket Ground, London 21 May 2015 Lost 11 140 Australia The Gabba, Brisbane 5 November 2015 Lost 12 166 Australia WACA Ground, Perth 13 November 2015 Drawn 13 108* Sri Lanka Seddon Park, Hamilton 18 December 2015 Won 14 113 Zimbabwe Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo 6 August 2016 Won 15 104* Bangladesh Basin Reserve, Wellington 12 January 2017 Won 16 130 South Africa University of Otago Oval, Dunedin 8 March 2017 Drawn 17 176 South Africa Seddon Park, Hamilton 25 March 2017 Drawn 18 102 England Eden Park, Auckland 22 March 2018 Won 19 139 Pakistan Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3 December 2018 Won 20 200* Bangladesh Seddon Park, Hamilton 28 February 2019 Won 21 104* England Seddon Park, Hamilton 29 November 2019 Drawn 22 251 West Indies Seddon Park, Hamilton 3 December 2020 Won 23 129 Pakistan Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 26 December 2020 Won 24 238 Pakistan Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3 January 2021 Won 25 137* Pakistan National Stadium, Karachi 28 December 2022 On Going