Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46; Karnataka cricketers condole

Puneeth, son of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar, was just 46 and his elder brother Shiva Rajkumar too is a prominent Kannada actor.

Known as 'Power Star’ in Kannada film industry, Puneeth was known for his humble behaviour and versatile roles on screen, and attained immense popularity across the state.

It was quite natural to see some of the cricketers from the state express their condolences, as Puneeth maintained close ties with personal across the spectrum.

He was also the brand ambassador of Bengaluru Bulls, the kabaddi team fromt the city that competes in the Premier Kabaddi League.

Here’s a bouquet of tribute to the Power Star, Puneeth Rajkumar.

Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I’ve met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021

Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021

Just can’t believe!! Gone too soon. Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar 💔💔 My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Shocked to hear #PuneethRajkumar is no more.. life is so unpredictable . Condolences to family and friends .. waheguru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V5ER14nK88 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021