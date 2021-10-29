Cricket
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46; Karnataka cricketers condole

By
Puneet Rajkumar (Twitter)
Puneet Rajkumar (Twitter)

Bengaluru, October 29: Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away here on Friday (October 29) after suffering heart attack.

Puneeth, son of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar, was just 46 and his elder brother Shiva Rajkumar too is a prominent Kannada actor.

Known as 'Power Star’ in Kannada film industry, Puneeth was known for his humble behaviour and versatile roles on screen, and attained immense popularity across the state.

It was quite natural to see some of the cricketers from the state express their condolences, as Puneeth maintained close ties with personal across the spectrum.

He was also the brand ambassador of Bengaluru Bulls, the kabaddi team fromt the city that competes in the Premier Kabaddi League.

Here’s a bouquet of tribute to the Power Star, Puneeth Rajkumar.

